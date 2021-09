Two young toddlers tragically lost their lives after they spent more than nine grueling hours trapped in the backseat of their father’s car. Authorities say that the little boys were meant to be dropped off at daycare on the ill-fated day of September 1, 2021. But their father forgot to drop them off and left them in the backseat before going to work. It was reported that the father was under a lot of stress at work at the time of the incident. That day, he was so distracted that he thought he had dropped off the 20-month-old twins at their daycare.

