Brazoria County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brazoria; Chambers; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas West Central Chambers County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pasadena, Pearland, northern League City, Baytown, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, South Houston, Seabrook, Galena Park, Manvel, Beach City, Kemah, South Belt / Ellington, Clear Lake, Greater Hobby Area, Cloverleaf, Channelview and Highlands. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

