CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa State Football Fans Must Think Ashton Kutcher Stinks

By Charlie Voelker
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You had better be careful what you drop on social media about your personal hygiene, especially if you are a high profile actor, who is married to a high profile actress. According to an article by New York Daily News entertainment writer Karu F. Daniels, former 70's Show actors Ashton Kutcher and his wife, also a 70's Show alum, Mila Kunis, "surprised fans about their bathing habits when they revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they do not bathe their children every day." Wow, those kind of comments may leave a smell and they did for the Hollywood star.

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Kristen Bell
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy