Cincinnati, OH

Little Girls Jump For Joy When Deployed Dad Finally Comes Home.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
 8 days ago
For five long months Mackenzie Fulcher of Cincinnati, Ohio, has been waiting patiently for her husband, David Fulcher, to come home. David was deployed with the U.S. Army, and when he was due to return, Mackenzie flew to Texas to bring him home. They overcame many hurdles along the way...

Little Girl Has Everyone Cheering When She Gets On School Bus By Herself For 1st Time.

One of the joys of being a parent is getting to experience your child’s firsts alongside them. You may even get an opportunity to capture some of them on camera!. That’s precisely what Ambrea Nicole did when her daughter Addy boarded the school bus all by herself for the first time ever. The monumental moment was especially exciting because Addy is visually impaired, so she typically uses a cane to walk by herself.
KIDS
The stay-at-home dad: Chores and the disappearing kid

My 8-year-old son is an excuse machine. Chores, schoolwork, following basic rules around the house… he has an answer for everything. When he doesn’t, he vanishes. Does our house have some kind of “Parasite”-style bunker in the basement? Is there an attic or crawlspace I don’t know about? Where does this kid go?
KIDS
David Fulcher
Clear The Shelters Brings Fun And Joy To Home

I can offer a first hand account of how "rescue pets," four cats in the case of my household continues to payoff with happiness, entertainment, and love. I cannot guarantee it as an across-the-board trait for all rescue pets, but each one of ours is affectionate and likes attention. The one we have had the longest is Pippa, a black cat who came to our home in the late summer of 2013. My initial reaction was based on superstition. I did not want a black cat because of the "bad luck" stigma. Even though at the time I likely had no say in the matter, I did attempt to invoke a baseball related contingent for Pippa to remain. My favorite baseball team is the Cleveland Indians and at the time they were in a race to make the playoffs for the first time in six years. I said if they started losing.. Pippa had to go. Well they won the first series they played with Pippa in the house so she got to stay.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Girl paralyzed in Father’s Day wreck finally home from hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six-year-old Zoey Landis excitedly shares the secrets of spotting fairies as she helps her grandma build a new fairy garden in their landscape. “Real fairies come in over here and do things they can do in a fairy garden,” she explained. “They sit on the trees and play tic tac toe.”
TOPEKA, KS
Girl Takes Dad Back To The Office After Months At Home And The Struggle Is Too Real.

At the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many jobs went remote as we tried to stay socially distant. Working from home took some adjustments, but soon forgoing real pants in favor of pajama bottoms and taking frequent breaks to pet the cat or dog became the norm. Now that it’s time for more and more people to return to the office, not everyone is ready to make the transition back to the 9 to 5 grind!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
“You’re Enough.” Son’s Heartfelt Message To Dad With Cerebral Palsy Has Us In Tears.

Stephen J. Wampler has been living with cerebral palsy for many years, so he’s made overcoming obstacles his life’s work. He and his wife Elizabeth started the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation in 2002 to help children with disabilities participate in outdoor activities and programs. They’ve sent thousands of kids to camp, including low-income children who would never ordinarily get a chance to experience the great outdoors.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cat Missing for 12 Years Finally Comes Home

Alfie the cat gets to spend the last of his nine lives at home. The ginger-colored feline went missing 12 years ago from his British home in Jersey. Owner Shelley Brockbank said he had a penchant for wandering and hitching car rides. She was floored to see his image on...
ANIMALS
‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Houston, Texas Girl Thinks Mom is an Alien After She Found Her Passport

You know those heavy cries that kids can do where they're inconsolable? Don't matter what you tell this kid mom, you're an alien now. A pretty adorable video is going viral right now here in Texas. Houston's own Shaakira Brandon shared the video of her daughter having a breakdown after finding her passport. She says it's because she recently let her daughter watch Men In Black.
TEXAS STATE
The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

