Little Girls Jump For Joy When Deployed Dad Finally Comes Home.

I can offer a first hand account of how "rescue pets," four cats in the case of my household continues to payoff with happiness, entertainment, and love. I cannot guarantee it as an across-the-board trait for all rescue pets, but each one of ours is affectionate and likes attention. The one we have had the longest is Pippa, a black cat who came to our home in the late summer of 2013. My initial reaction was based on superstition. I did not want a black cat because of the "bad luck" stigma. Even though at the time I likely had no say in the matter, I did attempt to invoke a baseball related contingent for Pippa to remain. My favorite baseball team is the Cleveland Indians and at the time they were in a race to make the playoffs for the first time in six years. I said if they started losing.. Pippa had to go. Well they won the first series they played with Pippa in the house so she got to stay.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO