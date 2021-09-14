SEC Actions Up the Ante for Cybersecurity Disclosures

The agency has signalled that it’s taking a harder line on cyber risk. Here’s how to be sure you’re compliant. This summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signaled a significant change in how it thinks about what constitutes a threat to companies: It now considers cyber vulnerabilities to be an existential business risk. This was evident in fines levied against two companies over inadequate disclosures of cybersecurity issues — British publishing company Pearson PLC and First American Financial Corp. In mid-August, the SEC announced that Pearson had agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that it misled investors following a 2018 breach and theft of millions of student records. And in June, the SEC announced another settlement and $500,000 fine against real estate services company First American Financial for lack of disclosure controls following the discovery of a vulnerability in its system that exposed 800 million image files, including Social Security numbers and financial information.

