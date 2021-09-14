CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Actions Up the Ante for Cybersecurity Disclosures

bloomberglaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies continue trying to address evolving cybersecurity threats, but recent settlements like that between the Securities and Exchange Commission and investment advisory firms make clear that these efforts will be closely scrutinized and errors aggressively penalized. On Aug. 30, the SEC announced settled enforcement actions with eight investment advisory firms...

Bisnow

SEC Mulls Increased Green Loan And Bond Disclosures As Popularity Explodes

As green financing has exploded in popularity, it could be getting a closer look from the Securities and Exchange Commission. In testimony before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Sept. 14, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he has asked his staff to "consider ways to determine what information stands behind" claims made by investment funds labeling themselves as green or sustainability-focused. Gensler also said that the relative sustainability of individual companies is critical information to investors in a July webinar reported by GlobeSt.
wealthmanagement.com

SEC Charges Two More Firms With Share Class Disclosure Violations

Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, an Iowa-based dually registered broker/dealer and investment advisor with nearly $800 million in regulatory assets under management, settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims it failed to disclose conflicts concerning recommendations of certain mutual fund share classes that included 12b-1 fees.
GlobeSt.com

CRE Braces for the Climate Disclosures Regs Coming from the SEC

When SEC chair Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs recently, he was clear, if not detailed, that disclosures about climate risk, as well as human capital and cybersecurity, were on the short list. “I’ve asked staff to develop proposals for the Commission’s consideration...
Insurance Journal

SEC to Focus on Companies Instead of Investment Firms in Climate Disclosure

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to take a different tack on climate-risk disclosures than its counterparts in Europe. Instead of targeting investment managers, the SEC is focusing on the companies they invest in—and the executives who run them. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is expected to propose a...
jwnenergy.com

SEC takes a different route than Europe on climate disclosures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided to take a different tack on climate-risk disclosures than its counterparts in Europe. Instead of targeting investment managers, the SEC is focusing on the companies they invest in—and the executives who run them. SEC chairman Gary Gensler is expected to propose a...
CNBC

SEC action on crypto could be imminent

Richard Repetto, a Piper Sandler analyst, joins The Exchange as Coinbase shares are down following a Wells Notice from the SEC. Repetto discuss the benefits and downsides of regulation in technology and finance.
institutionalinvestor.com

Hedge Fund Activist Jeff Ubben Asks SEC to Mandate Carbon Pricing Disclosures

Jeff Ubben, the activist hedge fund manager who founded Inclusive Capital Partners a little more than a year ago, is calling for the Securities and Exchange Commission to make companies include a price for carbon as part of their climate-related ESG disclosures. Ubben, who is also a board member of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
advisorhub.com

Tougher SPAC Disclosure Rules Endorsed by SEC Advisory Group

(Bloomberg) — A group of executives and academics that advises the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants better SPAC disclosures — the latest sign that tougher rules are coming for booming blank-check companies. The recommendations from the SEC’s investor advisory committee will likely help agency staff as they craft new...
hbr.org

The SEC Is Serious About Cybersecurity. Is Your Company?

The agency has signalled that it’s taking a harder line on cyber risk. Here’s how to be sure you’re compliant. This summer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) signaled a significant change in how it thinks about what constitutes a threat to companies: It now considers cyber vulnerabilities to be an existential business risk. This was evident in fines levied against two companies over inadequate disclosures of cybersecurity issues — British publishing company Pearson PLC and First American Financial Corp. In mid-August, the SEC announced that Pearson had agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that it misled investors following a 2018 breach and theft of millions of student records. And in June, the SEC announced another settlement and $500,000 fine against real estate services company First American Financial for lack of disclosure controls following the discovery of a vulnerability in its system that exposed 800 million image files, including Social Security numbers and financial information.
internationalinvestment.net

Crypto exchange Coinbase threatened with legal action by SEC

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is facing legal action from the regulator, as the US Securities and Exchange Committee warned the firm it will sue if a proposed lending product is launched. In a blog post, Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal said the firm had received a Wells notice from the...
theregister.com

SEC takes legal action after crowdfunded marijuana investment scheme appears to go up in smoke

US financial watchdogs have launched legal action against a cannabis-related investment scheme said to be the first case involving crowdfunding regulation. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against three people – named as Robert Shumake Jr, Willard Jackson, and Nicole Birch – and Texan firm 420 Real Estate in the Eastern District court in Michigan, claiming the trio had been involved in selling nearly $2m in unregistered securities through two crowdfunding schemes.
FOXBusiness

SEC investigating Activision Blizzard over workplace practices, disclosures

Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard Inc., including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, according to people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD,...
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Simpson Thacher Keeps Oct. 18 Reopening Plan

In today’s column, a New Jersey court dropped decade-old ethics charges against a lawyer for allegedly using Facebook to dig up dirt on an adversary; two Ohio counties want to keep unvaccinated jurors off an upcoming opioid trial; the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity said it will require members to make public diversity pledges.
bloomberglaw.com

Coinbase’s Want Ad: Someone With ‘Excellent Political Judgment’

Someone needed to handle ‘critical policy debates within D.C.’. could use some more communication specialists, including someone with “excellent political judgment” and a strong policy network in Washington. The company also wants to beef up its legal and compliance team by about two dozen people. These are among more than...
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Break Down Barriers to Legal Tech Usage With Training

Many law firms and legal departments report barriers to using legal technology, and insufficient training may be a root cause. To help break down these barriers, organizations should consider creating more opportunities for their lawyers and staff to train on legal technology. When asked to select what barriers to using...
