WWE

Kevin Owens' time with WWE could come to an end by...

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 8 days ago
Not only Zelina Vega (with all the frustration it generated in her being ousted from SmackDown on the anniversary of her father's death). Kevin Owens is also one of the WWE Superstars who should have appeared in the super episode of the Madison Square Garden blue show, but who was later excluded.

www.wrestling-world.com

Wrestling World

Kevin Owens reveals an important clue to his future

Not an easy time for WWE fans. In recent weeks, the world's leading wrestling company, led by Vince McMahon, has received 'heavy media slaps' from All Elite Wrestling. First, after years of absence from wrestling, CM Punk made his comeback amid general joy and in the last few days, wrestlers of the caliber of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, known in WWE as Daniel Bryan, have made a comeback.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Canadian#American#Fightful Com#Super Smackdown#Fightful Select
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens is very close to joining AEW

All Elite Wrestling has gotten some important reinforcements for its roster in recent times, such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. All these grafts, each with a past even in WWE in some cases even recent, have left wrestling fans wondering who might be next to jump on board.
WWE
