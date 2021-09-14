CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lebanon to sign contract for central bank audit in days

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzo50_0bvOPaIC00

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon will sign a new contract for a forensic audit of the central bank with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) within days, the outgoing finance minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, signalling a renewed push to deliver on a key donor demand.

Wazni spoke at a ceremony handing control of the ministry to incoming Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, part of the government agreed on Friday here that must tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns here in history.

Wazni, who took part in IMF talks last year, said opposition in Lebanon to IMF negotiations had disappeared since then, and everybody now viewed IMF negotiations as inevitable.

Last year’s IMF talks were derailed when politicians and the banking sector disputed the scale of financial losses mapped out in a financial recovery plan drawn up by the government.

Since then, Lebanon’s financial collapse has deepened: more than three quarters of the population are now in poverty, the currency has lost 90% of its value, and the country is paralysed by fuel shortages.

Wazni said an IMF programme was the only way out of the crisis. “When we started negotiating with the Fund in March 2020, the majority were against this, and today everyone views negotiations with it as inevitable,” Wazni said.

The new government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati was agreed on Friday after a year of political fighting over cabinet seats. Mikati has said he will seek talks with the IMF.

Khalil, the new finance minister, served as a senior central bank official and is close to its veteran governor Riad Salameh. He also took part in Lebanon’s meetings with the IMF last year.

Like Wazni, he was approved by Shi’ite Muslim parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, one of Lebanon’s most powerful politicians.

The plan for an audit, a key requirement for Lebanon to secure vital foreign aid, hit a roadblock in November when restructuring consultancy A&M withdrew, saying it had not received information it needed from the central bank.

The finance ministry said in April the central bank had agreed to hand over documents required by A&M.

Khalil, speaking alongside Wazni, said failure in his new role was not an option, saying it would only exacerbate Lebanon’s problems.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

New Lebanon cabinet lifts petrol price, signs audit deal

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's new government raised gasoline prices on Friday, cutting a subsidy that Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said is unaffordable as he advances plans to address a devastating financial crisis. The government also signed a new contract with restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to carry out a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Lebanon seeking answers over Halliburton offshore Israel contract

BEIRUT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has asked his foreign minister to seek clarification from the international community after Israel granted U.S. oilfield services group Halliburton (HAL.N) an offshore drilling contract in the Mediterranean. Lebanon and Israel are in dispute over the delineation of their territorial...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Lebanese parliament approves new government

Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new cabinet, tasked with pulling the country out of a deep economic crisis after 13 months of political deadlock. His cabinet of newcomers includes technocrats, but each minister was endorsed by one or several of the factions that have dominated Lebanese politics since the 1975-1990 civil war.
MIDDLE EAST
The Lebanon Reporter

Now designing signs in Lebanon

A Sign by Design manufactures, installs and services exterior, lighted signs for businesses across the nation. Founder and owner Bev Miller started the full-service commercial sign company 33 years ago in the bedroom of her home. “Our company manufactures and installs illuminated signage,” Miller said. “We take a company’s design,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
The Independent

After delay, Lebanese lawmakers convene to approve Cabinet

Lebanese lawmakers convened Monday to confirm the country’s new government following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session. It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. The incident, which underscored the deep crisis roiling the small Mediterranean country amid an unprecedented economic meltdown, was derided on social media. Lebanese have been suffering electricity blackouts and severe shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine for months, threatening to shut down hospitals, bakeries and schools. Lines stretching several kilometers (miles) of people waiting to fill up their tanks are a daily...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Central Bank fest

In terms of central bank meetings, the week ahead is one of the busiest. No fewer than 13 central banks hold policy meetings, divided between six major and seven emerging markets. While the significance of US monetary policy for the world makes the FOMC meeting a highlight, it is Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, that will steal the march, becoming the first high-income country to lift rates since the pandemic struck.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Foreign Aid#Alvarez Marsal#A M#Finance#Shi Ite Muslim
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

The United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
Reuters

Iran joins expanding Asian security body led by Moscow, Beijing

(Reuters) - Iran joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China on Friday, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West. The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop...
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy