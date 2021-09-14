This Day In History, September 14th, 2021 – “The Colorado And The Judah”

It was just 160 years ago today, September 14, 1861, when Marines from the U.S.S. Colorado boarded the Confederate privateer Judah, successfully spiked her guns, and burned her to the hull, rendering her a smoldering wreck that has still not been found today. The battle took place in Pensacola, Florida, as the bedlam of the early days of the Civil War continued. The Union managed to hold on to a southern fort, named Fort Pickens, which they would for the entire war. However, the Judah, a private ship, managed to sail past the fort and into the Confederate controlled harbor, mooring near the Fort McRee.