Norway vote winner to start coalition talks with climate focus

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO