CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Norway vote winner to start coalition talks with climate focus

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s centre-left opposition parties will start coalition talks on Tuesday to try to form a majority government after winning a decisive parliamentary election victory, with climate change expected to be central in discussions. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters’ concerns over global warming and...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
investing.com

Norway's left-wing opposition wins in a landslide, coalition talks next

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win a majority in parliament after Monday's election and will now negotiate how to form a coalition, with climate change and a widening wealth gap expected to be central to discussions. Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded the election and...
WORLD
investing.com

Winner of Norway's election is wealthy champion of 'common people'

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's presumptive next prime minister is a man born into wealth and privilege who became an unlikely leader of the Labour Party, traditionally seen as the political voice of the working class and which built the country's welfare state. Overcoming his 2017 election defeat and internal party...
WORLD
Phys.org

Turn off the oil taps? Norway torn between climate and cash

In Stavanger's harbour, the Petroleum Museum chronicles Norway's road to riches. Now, faced with the climate crisis, a growing chorus wants fossil fuels to be relegated to history for good. The "code red" sounded by the United Nations in early August has reignited debate about the future of the oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Erna Solberg
The Independent

Oil-rich Norway goes to polls with climate on the agenda

North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But as Norwegians head to the polls on Monday, fears about climate change have put the future of the industry at the top of the campaign agenda.The ruling Conservatives led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy.But the larger parties rarely rule alone in Norway; smaller players are usually required to build a majority...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Norway’s center-left Labour begins coalition talks as anti-oil Greens sidelined

Norway’s main opposition Labour Party is beginning coalition talks to form a government Tuesday after the ruling Conservatives lost their command in parliamentary elections and the anti-oil Greens failed to win enough seats to become the potential kingmaker. Labour is likely to form an alliance with the country’s Center Party...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Oil Sector In Balance As Norway Votes

Norwegians voted on Monday in a parliamentary election broadly expected to see the "Red-Green" opposition win, potentially influencing the fate of oil activities in the largest producer in Western Europe. Polling stations opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and first estimates based on advance ballots were to be released when...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Reuters#Labour#Centre Party#Socialists#Eu#Iea#Ipcc#Nordea Bank
theedgemarkets.com

Norway’s oil addiction at stake in election about climate change

(Sept 12): The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth. The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Derrick

Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

BERLIN — (AP) — German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here's a look at how the process works.
Washington Post

Xi’s Coal Pledge Is Climate Followership, Not Leadership

As a second act, it doesn’t quite match up to the promise of the original. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to reduce his country’s emissions to net zero by 2060 and hit peak pollution by 2030. That was a genuinely striking commitment from a country that had long chafed at pollution controls. At this year’s meeting, he pledged to end the financing of coal-fired power stations overseas. That will have more of an immediate effect — but unlike last year’s announcement, it’s a fait accompli in all but name.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting. The atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.China’s President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are...
SOCIETY
whtc.com

German conservatives raise spectre of far-left rule ahead of election

BERLIN (Reuters) – A shadow is looming over Germany’s election: the spectre of the far-left Linke party, heir to the communists who once ruled East Germany, coming in from the political wilderness. At least, that is what Angela Merkel’s conservatives want voters to think. Behind in polls https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-social-democrats-lead-narrows-days-before-election-2021-09-21 just days...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany's climate militants fight for parliamentary seats

Dressed in a rainbow-coloured unicorn costume, Kathrin Henneberger once camped on a beech tree, trying to save a forest from destruction. Come Monday, she hopes to be one of Germany's newly elected MPs. The 34-year-old counts among one of Germany's most prominent climate militants standing in Sunday's general elections for a seat in parliament. After years of occupying coal mines or blocking power stations, Henneberger and other activists now want a direct say in the halls of power. Like Henneberger, Jakob Blasel, who co-founded the German chapter of Fridays for Future school strikes, is running on the Greens' ticket.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.
WORLD
whtc.com

Denmark needs more wind, solar to hit emissions target, lobby says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark risks falling short of its 2030 climate targets unless it builds far more wind and solar farms and overcomes bureaucracy and local resistance to turbines, lobby group WindDenmark said on Tuesday. Home to wind pioneers Orsted and Vestas, Denmark is viewed as a front-runner in combating...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whtc.com

British export finance agency aims for net zero emissions by 2050

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s export credit agency said it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its investments by 2050 and increase its support for green exports. UK Export Finance’s (UKEF) move follows a commitment in April to end support for fossil fuel projects overseas and ahead of Britain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy