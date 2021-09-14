Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in Week 1

Elliott made his lone field-goal try and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta. The Eagles had so much success against the Falcons that there was no need to go for three until the end of the game. With just over two minutes left in the contest, Elliott finally got his chance and punched a 43-yarder through the uprights. Despite seeing just one opportunity, it's a good start, as the Memphis product looks to rebound from a bland 2020, his worst of four seasons as a pro.