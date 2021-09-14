CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in Week 1

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Elliott made his lone field-goal try and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 32-6 win over Atlanta. The Eagles had so much success against the Falcons that there was no need to go for three until the end of the game. With just over two minutes left in the contest, Elliott finally got his chance and punched a 43-yarder through the uprights. Despite seeing just one opportunity, it's a good start, as the Memphis product looks to rebound from a bland 2020, his worst of four seasons as a pro.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles – Falcons Week 1 Inactives

For the Eagles, the biggest absence will be Rodney McLeod’s . He is going to be their starting safety on defense to pair with Anthony Harris as soon as he is back healthy, and the Eagles will likely lean on Marcus Epps and/or K’Von Wallace with McLeod out for Week 1.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Falcons#Atlanta#American Football
Bleacher Report

3 Eagles Trade Targets After Week 2

Through two weeks of the Philadelphia Eagles' season, it has been a bit of a mixed bag. After opening the campaign with a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons, the offense went flat and lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-11. The first two weeks have also given us a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Our Eagles-Falcons predictions for Week 1

Reuben Frank (0-0) We’ve spent so much time this summer talking about Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, but the two main reasons I like the Eagles Sunday in Atlanta are their offensive and defensive lines. Those are the two biggest strengths of this Eagles team, and I think they have a significant edge on both sides of the line of scrimmage on Sunday. It’s been a long time since both lines were at full strength, but they are now, and as long as these units are healthy they’re going to give the Eagles a chance on Sundays. I’ve got the Nick Sirianni Era opening with a win.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Reasonable expectations for Week 1

Will the Philadelphia Eagles come out on top in their Week 1 debut?. The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from their first game of the 2021 season. They fly south for their first matchup as the Atlanta Falcons are the opponent. This will be the 37th time these two franchises will meet, with the Iggles leading the series by a 20-15-1 margin.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

3 reasons Falcons will beat Eagles in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons open the season at 1 p.m. on Sunday hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two teams that won just four games in 2020. Both teams find themselves debuting new head coaches and both fanbases seem to be unsure of just what to expect this season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles-Falcons Week 1 Matchup Preview

Regular season football is finally here, and the Eagles are traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in the season opener. In our first Eagles matchup preview, we will go position by position to determine which team has the edge in Philly’s premier bout of the 2021-2022 NFL season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Spectacular in Week 1 win

Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes for 264 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Eagles' 32-6 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 62 yards and recovered two fumbles, including one of his own. Any lingering doubts about Hurts' ability to build...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Available for Week 1

Kerrigan (finger) isn't listed on the Eagles' injury report. Kerrigan injured his thumb early in August and was forced to undergo surgery that sidelined the veteran for a little over a week. The edge rusher missed a couple of preseason games but should see the field in Sunday's season opener against the Falcons.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Week 1 non-Eagles rooting guide

In past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own 2022 draft picks from other teams.
NFL
USA Today

Keys for Eagles defense vs. Falcons in Week 1

The Eagles will enter Sunday’s season opener at Atlanta the healthiest they’ve been in over two years and that could yield huge dividends for a defense that could be dominant. Atlanta can be deadly on offense, but they’ll enter Sunday’s matchup missing several key players on the offensive line. With...
NFL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Team of the Week: Ashley Screaming Eagles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After 1,029 days and 18 straight losses, The Ashley Screaming Eagles were victorious Friday night in a 43-26 win over Waccamaw. While that might seem burdensome to his efforts to build this Ashley program, Coach Wilson Helms, his players and staff came to work every day with a stoic attitude: Don’t let the lows get you too down, and don’t let the highs get you too up.
WILMINGTON, NC
Mercury News

49ers Week 2: A closer look at the Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni’s first game as the Philadelphia Eagles’ coach couldn’t have gone much better. His offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, piled up 429 yards, and his defense only allowed a pair of field goals in what became a 32-6 road win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Now it’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles open as home underdogs to the 49ers in Week 2

The Philadelphia Eagles had the second-largest margin of victory in Week 1 (before Monday Night Football, at least). They’ve clearly earned some respect. Right?. Apparently not! The Birds actually opened as 3.5-point home underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The line isn’t totally...
NFL
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles will avoid DeMarcus Lawrence in Week 3

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) We’re a long way from discussing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ first taste of Dallas Cowboys Week and the so-called America’s Team. Seriously, why do people still call them that? This one’s interesting however. When Philadelphia closes the door on their upcoming...
NFL
PhillyBite

Will The Eagles Upset The 49ers in Week Two

This week looks to be a much tougher challenge, however, as the Eagles will play their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are coming off a road win against the Lions, winning 41-33, though they had a healthy lead for much of the game. Both veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance received snaps under center, and both looked poised and dangerous. This is a 49ers team that is only two years removed from a Super Bowl berth.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Five Eagles to watch in this week’s clash with the Niners

The Eagles are just a couple of days away from their home opener and are entering the matchup against San Francisco on the back of an impressive 1-0 win. If they are to advance to 2-0, they’ll need big games from the following five players. Jalen Hurts. After a strong...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy