CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What I Have… Is Called A Religion

By Rabbi YY Rubinstein
The Jewish Press
 8 days ago

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born on the December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He became Pope of the Roman Catholic Church on the March 13, 2013 and chose the name Francis after Francis of Assisi. Brevity dictates a mere “shalom aleichem” to the Pope, but criticizing the Argentine Dictatorship...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s what faith leaders actually say

This week, the United States hit a somber pandemic milestone: 1 in 500 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It coincides with the week’s other discouraging COVID news: that the number of people claiming religious exemptions to President Biden’s mandate is seemingly also on the rise. Take Los Angeles, where nearly a quarter of the LAPD supposedly plans to seek exemptions to the city’s mandate. According to the Los Angeles Times, almost 90% of them are religious exemptions. Or just yesterday the Washington Post ran a story about an Oklahoma pastor who is signing religious exemptions for anyone who donates to his church. Thirty thousand people have reportedly downloaded his exemption form since Monday. (“It’s beautiful,” he told the paper. “My phone and my emails have blown up.”)
RELIGION
Ars Technica

Near-death of anti-vaccine cardinal is an “irony of life,” says Pope Francis

Pope Francis, well-known for his freewheeling conversations with journalists aboard the papal plane, yesterday called out COVID-19 vaccine resistance within church ranks as he flew home from Hungary and Slovakia. And he went straight to the top. "Even in the College of Cardinals, there are a few 'deniers' ['negazionisti'] and...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Jewish Press

How to be Happy on Sukkot During These Crazy Times

When I can’t learn Daf Yomi with my regular Rav, I make sure to watch and listen to Rabbi Eli Stefansky’s amazing daf on YouTube. During one of his shiurim on Sukkah, Rav Eli quoted the Vilna Gaon as saying that the hardest mitzvah on Sukkot – and maybe the hardest mitzvah of the 613 – is “ve’Samachta b’chagecha” (to rejoice on the holiday).
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Divine Protection

The Torah commands us to build sukkos to commemorate the sukkos in which Bnei Yisrael dwelt in the midbar, as it says, “So that your generations will know that I caused the Children of Israel to dwell in huts [sukkos] when I took them from the land of Egypt …” (Vayikra 23:43).
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Jewish Perspective

From a Jew’s standpoint, a good part of our history is how people blamed us for natural and manmade disasters. In 1095, Pope Urban called for Christians to go to the Middle East to reoccupy Jerusalem. On the way, crusaders who thought of Jews as infidels went into Jewish areas and tried to convert them. Those who refused were killed, So great was the cruelty, Jews unwilling to abandon their beliefs killed their own families to keep them from falling into the hands of the Crusaders.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Leader’s Call To Responsibility

When words take wing, they modulate into song. That is what they do here in Ha’azinu as Moses, with the Angel of Death already in sight, prepares to take leave of this life. Never before had he spoken with such passion. His language is vivid, even violent. He wants his final words never to be forgotten. In a sense he has been articulating this truth for forty years, but never before with such emotion. This is what he says:
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Religion#Jews#Catholic Priests#The Roman Catholic Church#Argentine#Cardinals#Jewish#Iranian#Cross#Torah#Manchester University#Muslims#Catholics#Protestants#Hindus#Buddhists#Bahais
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Stav: Residents of Lod Don’t have to Sleep in the Sukkah

Rabbi David Stav, Chief Rabbi of the city of Shoham, Chairman of the Tzohar organization, and Rabbi for the Ezra youth movement, absolved Jews who live in cities with Jews and Arabs of the obligation to sleep in the sukkah during the holiday. The question was posed on Sunday by...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Year Of Shemittah

As this year is a year of Shemittah it is a great zechus to present to our readers a letter from the Rebbe concerning the year of Shemittah:. To the Sons and Daughters of Our People Israel Everywhere, G-d bless you all!. Greeting and Blessing:. We are at the threshold...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Two Days Of Yom Tov: In Israel? For Israelis?

It is generally taken for granted that only one day of Yom Tov is observed in Israel. However, this may not be entirely true, at least not according to all authorities. It might just be that there are grounds to observe Yom Tov Sheini, a second day of Yom Tov, in Israeli cities that did not exist in Talmudic times. This is true for Israelis as well!
RELIGION
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Argentina
The Jewish Press

Honesty First

The New Year is now upon us and with that comes a feeling of renewal. Hopefully we’re all feeling a spiritual rejuvenation and are eager to be better this year in our service of Hashem. To maximize the possibility of true and lasting change, it is necessary to be completely...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Seeing G-d Along the Way

Anyone can believe in G-d when things are moving along in the right direction. But what happens when our prayers aren’t answered and the challenges keep coming?. Sometimes, even with all of our emunah in Hashem, it’s tough to see the forest for the trees. Because G-d set up a world where He must remain hidden in order to preserve free will, man’s faith is constantly put to the test. Yet many times, if we look close enough, or perhaps through the gift of hindsight, we can see the hand of G-d.
RELIGION
The Independent

'Some wanted me dead:' Pope acknowledges right-wing critics

Pope Francis has acknowledged his increasingly vocal conservative critics, saying their “nasty comments” were the work of the devil and adding that “some wanted me dead” after his recent intestinal surgery.Francis made the comments during a Sept. 13 private meeting with Slovakian Jesuits soon after he arrived in the Slovak capital of Bratislava during his just-finished visit. A transcript of the encounter was published Tuesday by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica, which often provides after-the-fact accounts of Francis’ closed-door meetings with his fellow Jesuits when he's on the road.Francis showed his dark sense of humor throughout the encounter,...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Light Unto The Nations

On Simchat Torah, we completed reading the Torah and began again with Bereishit. For the haftara, we read the first chapter of Sefer Yehoshua, concerned as we were with new beginnings. The elevation of Yehoshua also demonstrates the continuation of the path of Moshe, his teacher and ours. In this week’s haftara, the navi Yeshayahu uses the creation of the universe and of mankind as a springboard for dealing with the responsibilities incumbent upon humanity in general, and the people of Israel in particular, to be the instruments of Hashem in His plan for creation.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

‘Israel’s Top 50 Christian allies’

N honor of the Sukkot holiday, which begins this year on Monday evening, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has published its annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies. The diverse list spans continents and denominations, and includes prominent leaders such as Christians United for Israel founder Pastor John Hagee,...
NFL
The Jewish Press

Keeping Our Commitments

As we return to our homes after the days of Sukkos and prepare for the great celebrations of Shemini Atzeres and Simchas Torah, we can begin to reflect back at the long, hard period of Elul and the High Holy Days that led up to this wonderful yom tov. We put in a lot of effort and time in trying to improve our lives and in communicating with Hashem. As we got closer to Yom Kippur, we made commitments in a variety of areas. We pledged to find more time for Torah study; we promised to concentrate more on our prayers and be more serious about our brochos. We resolutely decided to devote more time to our marriages and our children. We were determined to be more careful with our speech and planned to be much more scrupulous with the giving of charity.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy