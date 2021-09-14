Prosecution Witness in Netanyahu’s Trial Killed in Light Plane Crash

Haim and Esti Garon, both about 70, were killed on Monday when their Cessna 182 light aircraft, with an Israeli registration, crashed near the Greek island of Samos. The official reason for the crash that was provided by Greek authorities was technical difficulties ahead of the landing. Garon received his pilot’s license only 10 years ago and according to his relatives who spoke to Yedioth Aharonoth, Garon and his wife had taken off from Haifa on their way to North Macedonia. They were scheduled to make a fueling stop in Samos.