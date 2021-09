A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 20. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session to discuss a lawsuit from Miriam Green pertaining to transfers of funds from the municipal utility to the general fund, consider adopting a preferred alternative for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan and approve the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the Community Development Block Grant Program for fiscal year 2020. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO