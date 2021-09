The Cardinals had a swell weekend, taking two of three from the Reds to narrow the gap in the race for the NL’s No. 2 wild card. It was a special weekend for Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Saturday night, he blasted the game-winning two-run homer to break a 4-4 tie and win it for the home team after the Cards had fallen behind 4-0. Sunday afternoon Arenado busted another two-run homer, an early blow that gave the Cards a 2-0 lead that held up, as is, the rest of the way.

