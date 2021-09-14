CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear of the Day: Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDLTR - Free Report) stock has fallen nearly 20% in 2021 and it tumbled following its second quarter earnings release near the end of August. Wall Street dumped the stock after the discount retail powerhouse warned about supply-chain setbacks and rising costs possibly impacting its profits. The Basics. Dollar Tree...

Bear of the Day: JOANN (JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (. JOAN - Free Report) was a pandemic winner but sales have slowed on the reopen. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) is expected to see sales decline 12% this year. JOANN is the leader in sewing and fabrics, and also is a fast growing player in arts and crafts. It operates 855 stores across 49 states and an e-commerce business.
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Growth Plans on Track, Stock Up 46% YTD

TSCO - Free Report) is climbing up the charts, thanks to its sturdy growth ploys including ‘ONETractor’ Strategy that helps it stay afloat amid the prevalent pandemic-borne crisis. To resonate well with the evolving consumer trends, management is quite focused on integrating the physical and digital channels to offer its customers a seamless shopping experience. It is also banking on its robust digital capabilities to drive e-commerce growth. The company is also benefiting from its sturdy portfolio including everyday merchandise, such as consumable, usable and edible products.
Bear of the Day: Big Lots (BIG)

BIG - Free Report) is a discount retailer that offers products under various merchandising categories including Food, Consumables, Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Hard Home, Electronics, and Toys & Accessories. Q2 Earnings Recap. Last month, Big Lots reported disappointing second quarter earnings. The retailer missed expectations on both the top and...
Bull Of The Day: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

DIOD - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and this chip maker recently reported and posted guidance that was above the Wall Street estimate for sales. The company hasn’t missed on a quarterly report since 2017. Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.
Bear of the Day: Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

OLLI - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at low prices. The company offers products under Ollie’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way and Commonwealth Classic.
Bear of the Day: American Woodmark (AMWD)

AMWD - Free Report) is getting hit by increasing inflationary pressures. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock is expected to see lower earnings this year even as it raises prices. American Woodmark is one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in America. It sells in major home centers and partners...
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st

FRO - Free Report) is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days. NetEase, Inc. (. NTES - Free Report) provides online...
Lennar stock falls after home builder misses home-delivery guidance on supply-chain snags

Shares of Lennar Corp. dropped more than 3% in the extended session Monday after the home builder said its third-quarter earnings were hurt by "unprecedented supply-chain challenges" that are likely to continue "into the foreseeable future." Lennar said it earned $1.4 billion, or $4.52 a share, in the quarter, compared with $666.4 million, or $2.12 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $6.9 billion from $5.9 billion a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $3.26 on revenue of $7.1 billion. Lennar said that as a result of the supply-chain snags, its third-quarter deliveries of 15,199 homes were about 600 homes below the low end of its guidance. The company also adjusted its fourth-quarter delivery guidance to about 18,000 homes, "reflecting this supply-chain constraint," it said. Despite that miss, Lennar said demand for new homes remains "strong" and outstrips "limited supply." The builder ended the quarter with $2.6 billion in cash. Shares of Lennar ended the regular trading day down 2.9%.
2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

XPEV - Free Report) closed at $36.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Bear of the Day: Americas CarMart (CRMT)

CRMT - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest auto retailers in the United States. The stock has benefitted all year as the used car market was hot due to higher prices on short supply. However, that dynamic might be hurting the industry now. After the company reported earnings, the stock has pulled back significantly and is now off 33% from 2021 highs.
Is Spirit Realty (SRC) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

SRC - Free Report) . This is because this security in the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats...
2 Strong Stocks to Buy on the Dip Amid the September Pullback

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly breaks down where the market stands at the moment following Monday’s big selloff. The episode then dives into two established giants trading at attractive levels amid the pullback that investors with long-term horizons might want to buy. The S&P 500 dropped...
General Mills earnings beat the Street with pet food and cooking-at-home trends expected to continue

General Mills Inc. shares rose 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $627 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 99 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 89 cents. Sales of $4.54 billion were up from $4.36 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.30 billion. "General Mills expects changes in consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic will result in ongoing elevated consumer demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels," the company said in its earnings release. Changes include working from home, more cooking and baking and a bigger pet population with consumers spending more on pet food. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and newly-acquired pet product brands Nudges and True Chews. For fiscal 2022, General Mills is guiding for organic net sales growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in the range of a 1%-to-3% decline. General Mills stock has slipped 1.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 16%.
Bull of the Day: Lands End (LE)

LE - Free Report) is seeing strong demand for clothing and accessories this year as consumers return to work and school. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expected to grow its revenue by 18% this year. Lands' End is a retailer that sells men's, women's and children's clothing, accessories,...
FedEx Posts Mixed Q1; Adobe, StitchFix Beat

Market indexes fought valiantly to climb back from the hole they dug Monday, but only the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were able to close in the green today: +0.22% and +0.18%, respectively. The Dow subtracted another -48 points from the -614 it lost yesterday, -0.14% on the day. The S&P 500 dipped into the red right at the close, -0.08%. Off the trading highs for the day, the indexes still demonstrated a level of stability.
Traders are Buying the Dip

The S&P 500 saw one of its worst days of the year Monday, falling 1.7%. The last hour saw a 50-point rally as traders bought the dip, so the day had a much better feel than earlier in the afternoon. The recent selling has accelerated due to concerns over Evergrande,...
September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Village Super Market, and AT&T are all investments that have been falling this year, but that doesn't mean they're bad buys. Although Scotts doesn't pay a high yield, it paid out a special dividend last year amid strong results. There's some uncertainty ahead for AT&T and its spinoff...
Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
