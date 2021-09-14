CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Troubled waters: How global marine wildlife protection can undermine fishing communities

By University of Oxford
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by the University of Oxford, published in Conservation Letters, has examined the conflict between small-scale fisheries and marine mammals, using the experience of fisheries on the west coast of South America to highlight a worldwide issue. Globally, conflict between recovering seal and sea lion populations and fishing...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Desert teamwork explains global pattern of co-operation in birds

A new study from the Kalahari Desert finds that teamwork allows birds to cope with brutally unpredictable environments. This landmark finding explains the long-standing mystery of why co-operation among birds is associated with unpredictable environments worldwide. White-browed sparrow weavers live in the Kalahari Desert, where rainfall varies dramatically and food...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Seeking climate-smart strategies for root, tuber and banana crops in central Africa

Root, tuber and banana (RT&B) crops are widely cultivated across the landscapes of sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). These staple food crops play a fundamental role in smallholder farming systems due to their good economic value and high importance within the daily diets of most households. The extensive planting of RT&B crops highlights their adaptive nature, but a team of researchers has identified a need to obtain more specific knowledge on how RT&B crops might respond to long-term changes in climate. Will this resiliency change? Will growing patterns be drastically altered? Given the importance of RT&B crops, significant shifts in the crop performance as a result of climate-induced changes in suitability would have serious implications for food security across SSA.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

How Global Warming Shifts Biodiversity of Algal Communities

New research published in the journal Nature Communications points out the role of climate change in causing abrupt changes to important algal communities in the oceans. Scientists find that the warming hemisphere are predicted to change pole-wards in the next 100 years. Researchers from University of East Anglia and the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troubled Waters#Marine Mammals#Fish And Wildlife#The University Of Oxford#Conservation Letters
knom.org

Walrus bone research to inform marine wildlife protection

Scientists researching walruses investigate bones as a method of measuring the impacts of the changing environment. This type of research on bones may open the door for more understanding and protection of marine wildlife. The Water and Environmental Research Center Director Nicole Misarti described the many challenges walruses face in...
WILDLIFE
Harvard Health

How to protect structures from blowing winds and flowing water? Look to marine sponges

Ever notice the spiral veins on tall chimneys, smokestacks, and car antennas? Those features are used to protect the structures from what's known as vortex shedding, a phenomenon that has long plagued structural engineers. Vortex shedding is a periodic swirling flow pattern that can form behind a blunt object as fluid moves past it. When these alternating zones of high and low pressure are created at intervals near the natural resonance frequency of the structure, even small amounts of wind can lead to major oscillations and cause catastrophic structural damage.
SCIENCE
mauinow.com

More Fish-Luring FADs Are Adrift, Causing Navigation/Wildlife Issues in Hawai’i Waters

Hawai‘i has been experiencing an uptick in foreign and domestic fish aggregating devices, or “FADs”, that are adrift in nearshore waters or washing up along the coast, creating navigation hazards and entanglement of marine mammals, birds and turtles. Since 1980, the state has installed and maintained the Hawai‘i FAD program...
EurekAlert

Marine Protected Area status can boost fish populations by almost 400%

Protecting areas of the ocean and coastlines with “whole-site” Marine Protected Area (MPA) status can result in four-fold increases in the abundance and diversity of fish populations, a new study has shown. Researchers from the University of Plymouth have been monitoring the impact of the Lyme Bay MPA since it...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Phys.org

New research reveals climate change risks to global food trade and food security

Climate change poses a huge risk to both the global trade of agricultural commodities and food security, a new report reveals. The report, by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), reveals for the first time in detail which countries are exposed to transboundary climate risks (TCRs). The findings, which included analysis...
ENVIRONMENT
Caledonian Record-News

Troubled Water? Department Of Environmental Conservation Works With Stewards To Reclassify, Protect Declining Lakes

This is the first in a three-part series regarding lake reclassification efforts in the Northeast Kingdom. It’s no secret that the Northeast Kingdom’s lakes are special to locals and visitors alike: one only has to look to the sheer number of properties along Caspian Lake or the endless stream of visitors to Lake Willoughby.
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

US Fish and Wildlife say wolves in the West may warrant protection

VICTOR, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that wolves in the West may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act. The decision comes in response to an emergency petition from the Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund and Sierra Club.
VICTOR, ID
Nature.com

Microbial community of soda Lake Van as obtained from direct and enriched water, sediment and fish samples

Soda lakes are saline and alkaline ecosystems that are considered to have existed since the first geological records of the world. These lakes support the growth of ecologically and economically important microorganisms due to their unique geochemistry. Microbiota members of lakes are valuable models to study the link between community structure and abiotic parameters such as pH and salinity. Lake Van is the largest endroheic lake and in this study, bacterial diversity of lake water, sediment, and pearl mullet (inci kefali; Alburnus tarichi), an endemic species of fish which are collected from different points of the lake, are studied directly and investigated meticulously using a metabarcoding approach after pre-enrichment. Bacterial community structures were identified using Next Generation Sequencing of the 16S rRNA gene. The analysis revealed that the samples of Lake Van contain high level of bacterial diversity. Direct water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria, Cyanobacteria, and Bacteroidota, on the other hand, pre-enriched water samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In direct sediment samples Proteobacteria, whereas in pre-enriched sediment samples Firmicutes and Proteobacteria were determined at highest level. Pre-enriched fish samples were dominated by Proteobacteria and Firmicutes at phylum-level. In this study, microbiota members of Lake Van were identified by taxonomic analysis.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study: Unite solutions to climate and biodiversity crises to save life on earth

Leading experts on the ecological impacts of climate change are calling for urgent action to align the climate and biodiversity agendas to ensure that low cost, low risk, low maintenance opportunities to jointly and efficiently address these two environmental issues are prioritized and implemented. A new, landmark study led by...
ENVIRONMENT
Citrus County Chronicle

Protecting our water resources is a community effort

After the past year, we’ve come to appreciate the recreational opportunities of natural Florida like never before. Three Sisters Springs is one of those breath-taking jewels people love to visit year-round. When you paddle or swim into this outlet, the crystal-clear water and natural foliage give us a glimpse into “Old Florida.”
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Phys.org

Wind energy can help Earth blow back climate calamity

The answer to climate change—or at least part of it—is blowing in the wind, according to research published Aug. 28 in the journal Climate. "Early action will reap dividends," said Rebecca Barthelmie, professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, in the College of Engineering. "In terms of averting the worst of climate change, our work confirms that accelerating wind-energy technology deployment is a logical and a cost-effective part of the required strategy. Waiting longer will mean more drastic action will be needed."
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Low-cost, energy-efficient approach to treating water contaminated with heavy metals

Engineers at MIT have developed a new approach to removing lead or other heavy-metal contaminants from water, in a process that they say is far more energy-efficient than any other currently used system, though there are others under development that come close. Ultimately, it might be used to treat lead-contaminated water supplies at the home level, or to treat contaminated water from some chemical or industrial processes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

Global Farm Subsidies Drive Emissions, Undermine Food System Change

Despite research showing that industrial meat production generates staggering volumes of greenhouse gas emissions, a new report reveals that almost all global farm subsidies support the most damaging producers and undermine efforts to transform the food system. “The economic interests of the meat industry, which are worth billions, and the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy