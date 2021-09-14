CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

FPL: Best and Worst Performers of Gameweek 4 – Buy or Sell

By Adrian Ilioski
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long wait for Gameweek 4 due to the international break, it has now wrapped up. Results-wise, the only major shock was Crystal Palace’s demolition of Tottenham. On the other hand, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea all strengthened their case for the league title. Now we will look at...

thetopflight.com

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo offers support for footballer in intensive care

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital. Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth on 5 September. He went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable. The English striker turned 26 over the weekend and is a former teammate of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He had been out with teammates from ECU Joondalup, the side he plays for in National Premier...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Bosses sell Fernandes and Ings to buy Ronaldo ahead of GW4

More than 1.5 million managers have decided to add Cristiano Ronaldo to their FPL squad ahead of his potential Manchester United return. The Portuguese has dominated the headlines during the international break, but how have so many fantasy bosses squeezed him into their team?. At £12.5m Ronaldo is – along...
PREMIER LEAGUE
gamingonphone.com

FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4 Watchlist: 5 Fantasy players to watch out for

After the end of FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 3, there has been a lot of share of points with some of the premium assets failing to deliver huge points. Apart from the popular picks, there are quite a number of players, who have impressed over the weekend with points and underlying stats. The onset of good fixtures along with their form can really turn them into good replacements for the underperforming assets of the fantasy team. All the managers are trying to stabilize their teams with suitable options before the price hikes. In this FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4 Watchlist, we will be looking at 5 Fantasy players, who could become future transfer targets, carrying their good run.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fpl#Crystal Palace#Chelsea#Portuguese#Gameweek 4
soccertimes.com

Our gameweek five FPL picks for season 2021/22

The Premier League has reached gameweek five and already we have managed to pick up a decent haul of points. Three of our four picks delivered points and we are hoping for a full house in gameweek five. Here are our gameweek FPL picks:. Marcal (Wolves, £4.6m) Contents. The experienced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool will be aiming to continue their march to the Carabao Cup trophy on Tuesday evening as they take on Norwich.The Reds last won the cup in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties and Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to end the wait to lift the trophy once more.And if their Premier League form is anything to go by then the Reds will walk the match against Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table.Liverpool are joint-top and so it will be a tough task for the Canaries to get a win over Klopp’s side but they did...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
gamingonphone.com

FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4-8 Fixture Watch: Best teams to target and avoid

The early international break is now out of the way and players will be looking forward to getting back with their clubs for more league action. For Fantasy PL managers, there will likely be a lot of planning to carry out, as some squads have their fixtures turning too. The difficulty of the fixtures for a team definitely has an impact on the performances of their individual players, which obviously equates to more FPL points. Some FPL managers will be looking to activate their wildcard post-GW4 (during GW -7/8) too, which means this is a very good opportunity to start all fresh. In this FPL 2021/22 Gameweek 4-8 Fixture Watch we will address the best teams to target ahead of the next 5 gameweeks, as well as the recommended teams to avoid too. Use this as a guideline to help you pick out the FPL players that have the most potential, as well as to help you avoid the traps too.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Threat says Liverpool are the best attackers, and Mane trumps Salah

Liverpool are the most promising attacking side in the Premier League so far this season, while Arsenal’s forward line finally rumbled into life in gameweek four. Those statements are supported by an analysis of Threat, the FPL’s metric which measures the quality of chances in front of goal enjoyed by players and teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FPL GW5 – Best Differentials to own in Gameweek 5

With an early Friday night kickoff this week, the Gameweek 5 FPL deadline is fast approaching. Here are my top 5 differentials – with under 10% ownership – to help you get a boost up the FPL rankings in GW5. Differential #5: Nelson Semedo (Wolves) – 2.8% TSB. Accumulating 5...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder joins lengthening injury list

Manchester City’s injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment.City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday’s goalless draw with Southampton.Guardiola was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.City face a tough run of away games with Chelsea (25 September), Paris Saint-Germain (28 September) and Liverpool (3 October) all coming within an nine-day period, but first host Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.Guardiola insists his injury list is so bad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

James Rodriguez in talks with Qatar club as player looks to seal a move away from Everton a year after becoming their highest paid player

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is currently in talks with an “unnamed Qatari club” to discuss his future this season. The midfielder has not played for the Premie League side, since Rafa Benitez took over the managerial role this season. James joined Everton from Real Madrid in 2019, to reunite with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
340K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy