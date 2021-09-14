CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Crossing New Horizons Vol. 1 Arrives With A Getaway Of Comedy

By Marc Kaliroff
goombastomp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries Review. Out of all Nintendo’s franchises that have jumped into new mediums of entertainment, Animal Crossing has always been an obvious choice to adapt into different works. For a lifestyle series that is consistently thriving with its characters, it is surprising that the company has rarely attempted to take its franchise of anthropomorphic villagers in new directions — at least overseas that is. Like many of Nintendo’s other properties, Animal Crossing has received plenty of manga, animation specials, and comics exclusively in its home turf of Japan. With the second ongoing New Horizons manga, VIZ Media will be bringing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diaries, a strangely comical yet faithful loose adaptation, to a broader audience.

CNN

Puma launches an Animal Crossing clothing collection

New York, NY (CNN) — German sports retailer Puma is collaborating with Nintendo (NTDOY)'s Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing a few elements of the popular world-building game to real life. The new collection, which launched Saturday, has dozens of products for adults and children, featuring sneakers and clothing in pastel...
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leaks Suggest Brewster Release Soon

One Nintendo leaker has uncovered new information that suggests fan-favorite barista pigeon, Brewster, could be added to New Horizons this season. A credible leaker for Nintendo's largest properties revealed that Brewster could be coming to the company's most recent life-simulator title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Longtime fans will recognize this sea-green pigeon from his role as the lovable yet reserved coffee barista from previous iterations of the franchise. Brewster has been known to serve the player and their neighbors specialty crafted coffee brews in his cafe on the lower level of the museum.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Online Exhibition Opens With Player Diaries

The National Video Game Museum covers the last 18 months. Back in December, the UK's National Video Game Museum announced their latest project: documenting and archiving the first year of the global pandemic, through the lens of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nine months later, the exhibit is ready, and it's...
MUSEUMS
GeekTyrant

Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards Are Back

In early September select Target stores will once again be stocking the original Animal Crossing Series 1-4 amiibo cards. Each $5.99 pack will contain 5 regular resident cards and 1 special resident card. You’ll be able to use these cards with any compatible Nintendo Switch game including Animal Crossing: New...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Moon-Viewing Day with new limited-time items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering its players Moon-Viewing Day festival items. Moon-Viewing Day - also known as the Mid-Autumn festival - is an East Asian festival that revolves around appreciating the beauty of the moon. To celebrate this, Nintendo has implemented four new limited-time items into Animal Crossing: New Horizons including a moon rug and several festive foods from Japan, South Korea, and China.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game for a museum exhibition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at exactly the right time. It released during a global pandemic that disrupted all of our lives, which resulted in so many of us seeking solace on its virtual sandy shores. Not only was it an obvious distraction from the chaos happening all around the world, but it also gave us a lifeline to those who were unable to see loved ones in person, and created a sense of routine when it felt like the days were endless.
VIDEO GAMES
cu-sentry.com

Where are Animal Crossing’s updates?

The lack of updates has left Animal Crossing stagnant. In a game that started so very strong, Animal Crossing: New Horizons slowly seems to be losing traction. At least, when considering the amount of content releasing that engages its fanbase and gives them options of things to do, that is. Nintendo is somewhat infamous in that regard, with many games slowly trickling out updates once in a blue moon.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Fire Emblem: Awakening– A Perfect Marriage of Story and Gameplay

Nintendo has created some of the most beloved, ground-breaking and enduring titles to ever grace the gaming industry. To suggest a recent title from a niche series is among the ranks of their classic titles seems almost like hyperbole. Make no mistake though; Fire Emblem: Awakening is a damn masterpiece, and not only is it the best game on the 3DS [sorry The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds], but one of the legendary developer’s greatest accomplishments.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Take a break with Toem, a genuinely relaxing photo adventure

While it seems like 2021 has become the year for time loop video games, there have also been a number of photography sims released as well. New Pokémon Snap was a well-received boon for fans of the original, and Umurangi Generation‘s Switch release told an ambitious story through its environment and objectives. But not to be forgotten is Toem, a gorgeous, hand-drawn, third-person photography exploration game. Though short, Toem is a perfect balm.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

From Archanea to Tellius, Series Easter Eggs in Fire Emblem Awakening

The Fire Emblem franchise was very close to meeting its end due to poor sales, culminating in Fire Emblem Awakening being made as the last game in the series. However, the game that was meant to be Fire Emblem’s finale ended up reviving the almost dead franchise. Though Awakening managed to bring Fire Emblem to mainstream popularity, it was still originally developed to be a love letter combination of all the other games in the franchise. Because of that, Awakening includes many easter eggs from all of the previous games it’s based on, from mentioning certain characters to even reusing an old protagonist’s early name.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Metroid: Other M Critique and Reevaluation

Metroid is one of the most premier franchises in gaming, sitting comfortably alongside the likes of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Unlike other Nintendo powerhouses, however, Metroid has never been as stable. The franchise’s releases have always been limited. Retro Studios’ Prime sub-series helped pad out the series’ library, but the fact of the matter is that there are only five mainline Metroid games including Dread and not counting remakes. Metroid does not release with the same frequency as Nintendo’s other AAA franchises, often skipping out on entire generations if the stars fail to align. This is a philosophy that has kept Metroid’s reputation pristine for the most part, but also demanded that the series go on a lengthy hiatus following Other M’s controversial release.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Indie Games Spotlight — Good Omens

Indie Games Spotlight is Goomba Stomp’s biweekly column where we highlight some of the most exciting new and upcoming independent games. Fall is nearly upon us, and along with it, a whole new season of promising indies is on the near horizon. High-octane action, inclusive narratives, and beguiling puzzlers are just a few highlights from this week’s selection. Let’s get going!
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Fan-Made Trailer Rekindles Waluigi Smash Support

In March of 2018, Nintendo shocked the world with the announcement of Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the fifth game in the iconic fighting series. Later that year the game’s director Masahiro Sakurai presented a character trailer that would show “some” fighters that would be appearing in the game. During said trailer, it quickly became apparent that the prayers of so many Smash fans had been answered when roughly halfway through the screen said, “Everyone Is Here!” The simple statement became a tagline for the game and while millions of Nintendo fans rejoiced a small few were left wondering if their favorite purple-loving anti-hero would be making his debut.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Nintendo Switch Features We Most Want

When the Nintendo Switch was first released back in March of 2017 there were a few warts and blemishes that the general audience was willing to overlook for the novelty of the device. One such shortcoming that puzzled everyone was the lack of Bluetooth audio. On such a portable device Nintendo’s decision to arbitrarily withhold such a portable focused feature was baffling. Nearly five years later the novelty of a hybrid console is no longer capable of doing as much heavy lifting as it once did, and those blemishes aren’t as easy to overlook. Nintendo finally graced Switch players with Bluetooth audio in the console’s latest update and people the world round rejoiced; here are the most desired features Nintendo should address next.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Aztec

Dear gamers: ‘Animal Crossing’ updates are a pain

With “Animal Crossing,” the nostalgia runs high for me. I played the original game on the GameCube and, as a kid who was leaving others in the dust in “Kirby Air Ride” and blasting through loop de loops in the “Sonic Adventure” games, “Animal Crossing” was a change of pace that I didn’t even know I needed.
VIDEO GAMES

