Animal Crossing New Horizons Vol. 1 Arrives With A Getaway Of Comedy

Metroid is one of the most premier franchises in gaming, sitting comfortably alongside the likes of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Unlike other Nintendo powerhouses, however, Metroid has never been as stable. The franchise’s releases have always been limited. Retro Studios’ Prime sub-series helped pad out the series’ library, but the fact of the matter is that there are only five mainline Metroid games including Dread and not counting remakes. Metroid does not release with the same frequency as Nintendo’s other AAA franchises, often skipping out on entire generations if the stars fail to align. This is a philosophy that has kept Metroid’s reputation pristine for the most part, but also demanded that the series go on a lengthy hiatus following Other M’s controversial release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO