Video Games

20 Years On, The GameCube Controller Cannot Be Beat

By Marc Kaliroff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GameCube Controller — A 20 Year Retrospective. While it has been 20 years since the GameCube launched in Japan, Nintendo’s iconic lunchbox has upheld its popularity well past its intended retail lifespan. Although the last game for the system was released in 2007, the console has continued to see a second age of glory days long after its window of slated titles permanently closed. Due to its immense library of exclusives and Super Smash Bros. Melee becoming an esport, the GameCube’s relevancy will prolong itself for years to come. Ever since the Wii U was released, though, Nintendo has surprisingly ignored the console. The Big N not only refuses to rerelease its library through digital means but would not even allow the Wii’s backward compatible feature to return with its successor. One aspect of the GameCube though has continued to prevail with support even after the console and its games went out of production: the controller.

