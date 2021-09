Rather than relying on cookie-driven user data, contextual advertising tailors ads to the environment in which an audience is browsing. This targeting method relies on algorithms to select ad placements based on keywords, website content and other metadata. As a result, ads are served based on the interest of the user. For example, if a user is reading an article about makeup trends, contextual advertising can place ads on the page for related products such as mascara. Since the user is reading about makeup, they are probably interested in makeup products, so they will be receptive to the ad.

