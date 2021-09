Chocolate is among the most beloved delicacies globally, but we all have our own particular way of enjoying this treat. While some may prefer the sweetness of milk chocolate or white chocolate, others prefer the pure spicy richness of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is unique to other chocolates in that it has valid health benefits. It’s not just delicious but also a powerful source of antioxidants and may even reduce the risk of heart disease. But chances are we are not eating that after dinner square of dark chocolate, ideally paired with a glass of red wine, just because of the health...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO