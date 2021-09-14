CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROA Mixes Function and Aesthetics for FW21

Cover picture for the articleROA has continued to evolve its outdoor-appropriate footwear for Fall/Winter 2021, introducing new styles and patterns to its range. The Italian label’s upcoming collection features two new silhouettes — dubbed the CVO and Andreas Buckle — both of which offer a new twist on ROA’s signature styles. As its name...

The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Regé-Jean Page Wears Made-to-Measure Giorgio Armani (Exclusive)

A-list stylist Jeanne Yang doesn’t leave anything to chance when it comes to a red-carpet decision, taking photos of a client in a proposed look from multiple angles and amid various lighting choices to ensure every detail works. “But the biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face,” the star stylist says. “If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.” The latter was true with the look Yang put together for Regé-Jean Page, nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for...
Hypebae

UNIQLO Taps Inès de la Fressange for a French-Inspired FW21 Collection

With the colder seasons arriving, UNIQLO has teamed up with French style icon Inès de la Fressange for a cozy Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The collaborative range features garments inspired by the Swiss village of Rossinière that is surrounded by meadows and mountain valleys. The lineup takes cues from Inès’ effortless and flamboyant style fused with nostalgia. The collection is comprised of knitwear such as ponchos, knit dresses and sweaters made from cashmere and lambswool material. Highlighting the lineup are loose-fitted jackets and blazers. Reflecting Rossinière’s landscape, floral accents and earthy tones like beige and green add color to the pieces. Rounding out the range are accessories including berets, scarves and sustainable shopping bags in different patterns.
WWD

Dior to Make Ceremonial Uniform for Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel

Click here to read the full article. OLIVE GROVE: In tune with its fall men’s collection, inspired by ceremonial garb, Dior said on Monday that it was making the uniform for artist Jean-Michel Othoniel’s induction to the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, whose lifetime members are known in France as Immortals. Best known for his large-scale sculptures made of glass beads, Othoniel will officially take his seat on Oct. 6. He personally drew the olive branches that were embroidered across the jacket and down the legs of his suit, designed by artistic director of men’s collections Kim Jones in the spirit of...
malemodelscene.net

Omar Ayuso & Stephane Bak Model Eye/LOEWE/Nature FW21 Collection

EYE/LOEWE/NATURE presented their Fall Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook featuring actors Omar Ayuso and Stephane Bak lensed by fashion photographer Thue Nørgaard. In charge of styling was Benjamin Bruno, with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson and M/M (Paris). Beauty is work of Guido Palau’s team and Pat McGrath’s team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Cvo#Naplak#Fw21#Noah
hypebeast.com

ADER error Features Exaggerated Headwear for FW21 "Un Nouveau Système" Collection

South Korean imprint ADER error returns for Fall/Winter 2021 with its “Un Nouveau Système” collection, presented style for both men and women. Constructed with premium materials like cashmere, the assemblage spans from fleece jackets, blazers, hoodies, knits, leather jackets to denim in black and some bolder colors like royal blue and pink with unbalanced shapes. The aesthetics of effortless layering pieces are accentuated with the company’s whimsical aesthetic, accented by exaggerated colorful beanies and large scarves. Footwear is added into the label’s collection for the first time, including classic loafers and lace-up leather shoes.
hypebeast.com

Beams Golf Reveals City Golfer FW21 Collection

BEAMS GOLF has unveiled its unisex “City Golf” Fall/Winter 2021 collection, that is composed of a stand bag, headcovers, pants, gloves, jackets, polo shirts, sweaters, and hats spotlighting on and off golf course style. The casual-themed ensemble displays a high-fashioned look that works well as everyday attire. Beams Golf FW21...
malemodelscene.net

Kit Butler Models MASSIMO DUTTI Join Life FW21 Capsule Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Join Life Fall Winter 2021.22 Capsule Collection, that was made from the most sustainable raw materials, and with the most environmentally friendly production processes. The collection features three categories: Care for Fiber – looks made with more sustainable raw materials such as organic cotton or recycled fibers; Care for Water – clothes produced with technologies that reduce water consumption; and Care for Planet – pieces that have been manufactured with processes that reduce emissions. Supermodel Kit Butler is the star of the video and story.
Highsnobiety

Fendi Flirts With Abstract Technicolor for FW21/22

It’s refreshing to see a luxury fashion house unafraid of injecting some personality into its fall/winter offerings. As seasons change, the transition into darkness can be jarring to the senses, which is why Fendi wanted to celebrate color and light for its Fall/Winter 2021/22 men’s collection. Designed by men’s artistic...
NYLON

Angelcore Is The Dreamy Aesthetic That Channels Heaven On Earth

Whether it's a fashion trend on TikTok or a certain style taking over Instagram, internet aesthetics are always changing. Our series 'Core Club breaks down the looks that you're starting to see a lot on social media and highlights the people and brands channeling it best. Next up: angelcore. With...
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
hypebeast.com

Working Class Heroes Takes Uniform Bridge FW21 For a Spin

Cumbria-based retailer Working Class Heroes has been on a mission of late. From heading to the countryside to test out Aries’ latest offering, to going camping with Butter Goods, it’s safe to say they’ve put their stock to the test. Now for Fall/Winter 2021, Working Class Heroes takes Korean label...
Hypebae

YUME YUME Debuts New Silhouettes in FW21 Range, "Living Above Clouds"

Amsterdam-based footwear label YUME YUME is welcoming the Fall/Winter 2021 season with new shoes. Collectively dubbed “Living Above Clouds,” the range features two never-before-seen silhouettes inspired by hiking. Lensed by photographer Myrthe Giesbers, the accompanying campaign is showcased through a series of dreamy visuals. “Above the clouds, there is a...
Hypebae

Daily Paper Celebrates Togetherness in FW21 Collection

Following its recent “From Africa to the World” capsule, Daily Paper has returned with another colorful collection for Fall/Winter 2021 inspired by Jamaica and its culture. Marking the third drop of the FW21 lineup, the range highlights communal unity, nature and spirituality. The designs take inspiration from Jamaica’s scenery by...
hypebeast.com

Acne Studios FW21 Denim Collection Is About the Brand’s Roots

Acne Studios has unveiled its denim collection for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, which channels the brand’s roots. The brand itself was birthed when Jonny Johansson and his creative collective “Acne” made 100 pairs of raw denim jeans with red stitching in 1996 and gave them out to friends and family.
hypebeast.com

Norse Projects Crafts FW21 Collection for All Seasons

Copenhagen-based Norse Projects has presented its Fall/Winter 2021 collection in a campaign shot by photographer Samuel Bradley between Easdale and the Isle of Mull in Scotland. These locations act as the backdrop for the collection, which emphasizes Norse Projects core belief in pieces that are “created for life – good for all seasons.”
hiconsumption.com

UNIQLO Taps White Mountaineering For An Understated FW21 Outerwear Collection

Between its approachable price point and its diverse apparel offerings, UNIQLO has established itself as one of the preeminent players in men’s style. What’s more, the brand is always hungry to collaborate, having worked with the likes of JW Anderson, Jil Sander, and Christophe Lemaire (to name a few). The...
hypebeast.com

INDVLST LAB's FW21 Collection Features a New Screen Print Kit

Returning for Fall/Winter 2021, INDVLST LAB is now readying its Fall/Winter 2021 collection complete with its latest addition to its Screen Print Activation series. Leading the seasonal range is a new screenprint kit that allows wearers to play around with placement and color experimentation. The kit comes complete with a screenprint with pre-designed graphics, primary color blue, black, yellow and red air dry inks, a cleaning kit, squeegee, gloves mixing sticks and an instruction manual. While the accompanying range follows the traditional relationship between designer and consumer with wares already designed with graphics found in the screen kit. The FW21 collection features hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and shorts accented by over-dyed finishes, corduroy constructions and patches.
hypebeast.com

Craghoppers Rework Archival Outerwear Classics For FW21

This season, British outerwear brand Craghoppers draws inspiration from the filmic style of hyperrealism and superimposition. Taking notes from features like Nicolas Roeg’s The Man Who Fell to Earth and much of Stanley Kubrick’s work throughout the 1970s, the label delivers a collection entitled “Dusk Arrival” which oozes depth and pays close attention to detail.
Complex

Craghoppers Spotlight Technical Outerwear and Vintage Fleeces for FW21

British outdoors brand Craghoppers has returned for the colder months, unveiling a collection that draws inspiration from the filmic style of hyperrealism and superimposition. Pulling on work from Stanley Kubrick and Nicolas Roeg’s mind-bending The Man Who Fell to Earth, the seasonal offering combines technical outerwear elements with rich textural representations via plaids and fleeces.
