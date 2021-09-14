ROA Mixes Function and Aesthetics for FW21

Returning for Fall/Winter 2021, INDVLST LAB is now readying its Fall/Winter 2021 collection complete with its latest addition to its Screen Print Activation series. Leading the seasonal range is a new screenprint kit that allows wearers to play around with placement and color experimentation. The kit comes complete with a screenprint with pre-designed graphics, primary color blue, black, yellow and red air dry inks, a cleaning kit, squeegee, gloves mixing sticks and an instruction manual. While the accompanying range follows the traditional relationship between designer and consumer with wares already designed with graphics found in the screen kit. The FW21 collection features hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and shorts accented by over-dyed finishes, corduroy constructions and patches.
