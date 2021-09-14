Biden: Calif. GOP's Elder 'clone of Donald Trump'
President Joe Biden called California Republican Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder 'a clone of Donald Trump.' Biden campaigned for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is being challenged by Elder and many other candidates in a recall vote. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You...www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0