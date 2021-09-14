CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Biden: Calif. GOP's Elder 'clone of Donald Trump'

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden called California Republican Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder 'a clone of Donald Trump.' Biden campaigned for California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is being challenged by Elder and many other candidates in a recall vote. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy