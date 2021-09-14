CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Years Later: The Nintendo GameCube Is The Sixth Generation’s Unexpected Champion

By Marc Kaliroff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years ago on September 14th, 2001, the GameCube launched in Japan as a struggling Nintendo stepped foot into a new generation. At the time of its release, Sony was dominating the competition as PlayStation’s rise to the top was imminent. The PlayStation 2 flaunted multimedia selling points its rivals lacked, Microsoft was just establishing the Xbox brand’s foundation, and Sega’s pedestal was on the brink of collapse. By the end of its lifespan, the GameCube may have been obliterated by its main competitor’s popularity, but in retrospect, it was arguably the unexpected champion of the sixth generation of consoles.

