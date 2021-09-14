Watch Beyoncé Cover "Moon River" in Latest Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Among the things that are forever: diamonds and Beyoncé and Jay-Z. That’s the message of the music power couple’s new ad for Tiffany & Co., anyway, part of their campaign announced weeks before on August 23 with the help of a never-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. Said painting makes a cameo in the new ad too, which finds Bey and Jay living lavishly in love, lounging around a luxurious suite, popping champagne, and flying on a private jet. Oh yeah, and wearing so many diamonds, too! Beyoncé once again dons the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, and in an homage to Breakfast at Tiffany’s — after Audrey Hepburn wore the stone while promoting the film 60 years ago — covers the featured song “Moon River” while sitting at a piano. As they say, ain’t no space if everything is love — but if near-priceless jewels are involved too, maybe we can make some room.

