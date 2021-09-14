Watch Beyoncé Cover "Moon River" in Latest Tiffany & Co. Campaign

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe latest Tiffany & Co. campaign sees Beyoncé and JAY-Z reprise their star roles as the jewelry company’s ambassadors. In the new video, Beyoncé’s musical talents grace the screens as she covers “Moon River,” a song Audrey Hepburn famously sang in the iconic 1961 Blake Edward film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce and Jay-Z Appear in “Moon River” Tiffany Commercial, Release Details on HBCU Scholarships

Along with The Carters, the luxury jewelry brand has pledged to donate scholarship funding to students pursuing degrees in creative fields at HBCUs. The cultural impact of “Tiffany Blue” reached new heights when Beyoncé and Jay-Z appeared in Tiffany & Co.’s About Love campaign in late August, pictured with a previously unseen and privately owned Jean-Michel Basquiat painting titled “Equals Pi.” Fittingly, the work’s backdrop is a bright, robin’s egg blue not unlike the boxes Tiffany’s jewelry comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jay Z
Audrey Hepburn
Jean Michel Basquiat
