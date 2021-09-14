Nike Wants You to "Have a Good Game" in the Latest Air Force 1 Low

In a year that has already included plenty of collegiate-inspired Nike Dunk releases, there’s also this premium version of the shoe that could be joining the lineup soon. Official Nike product images have surfaced today of a new “Ice” Dunk Low colorway that features a similar design formula to the “Holiday Special” Sean Cliver x Nike SB Dunk Low that dropped late last year. Grey satin appears to be used for the base of the upper in combination with matching velvet overlay panels. In addition, embroideries of children playing in the snow are featured on the heel counter while the text reading “Ice” in Chinese appears on the insole. The wintry theme continues on the shoe’s snowflake-covered icy outsole.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO