Aerospace & Defense

Nike Wants You to "Have a Good Game" in the Latest Air Force 1 Low

hypebeast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving a “Dark Chocolate” makeover, releases a new Air Force 1 Low design that joins the Air Force 1 Pixel as part of the “Have A Good Game” collection. Unlike the Pixel variation, the current shoe prefers a less vibrant colorway with a crisp white leather upper base decorated with minimal pops of color. A purple resin lace deubré sits at the bottom of the laces while a translucent turquoise hue hits the tongue tab. Each heel tab features a gridded globe with a different facial expression and headphones along with interchangeable translucent colored tabs and bolts. The sockliners share a vibrant orange shade while the lateral Swoosh logo is sewn on in a grid pattern outlined in neon green. The words “Have A Good Game” are debossed on the lateral heels over a white midsole and translucent rubber outsole to cap off the design.

