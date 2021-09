OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly first day of Fall with morning temperatures dipping into the 30s across northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa. The metro area stayed in the 40s, but it was still cool with lows in the lower 40s. After the cool start, sunny skies, light winds, and dry air combined to bring us an absolutely beautiful start to Fall with temperatures warming into the low 70s. With clear skies, dry air, and light winds still in place, it will cool down quickly after sunset. Expect us to drop into the 60s by 7pm, and back into the 50s by 10pm. Overnight lows will settle in the middle 40s around the metro, with low 40s in western Iowa. Not quite as chilly as what we saw this morning.

