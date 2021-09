PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Three sixth-grade students were arrested Sunday after police say they made threats over social media. All three of them, two boys and a girl, are Silver Trail Middle School students. “Any statement that may be interpreted as a threat, including bomb threats, made via phone, text, or social media post, or through other means, will be acted on and there will be consequences,” says Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Broward Schools Interim Superintendent. “It is critically important for all students to understand that choosing to make a threat will result in very real consequences such as being arrested, going to...

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO