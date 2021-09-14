CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr ends zany opening win in Las Vegas with an overtime TD pass as Raiders stun Ravens

By Frank Schwab
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, and apparently that applies to NFL games as well. The Las Vegas Raiders played their first regular-season game in front of Las Vegas fans on Monday night, and it was a crazy, memorable one. They took the Baltimore Ravens to overtime, tying it up on a field goal with two seconds left. Then the Raiders thought they had won in overtime, but a touchdown was reversed on a replay review and somehow the Raiders threw an interception into the end zone right after that. But the defense forced a Lamar Jackson fumble, setting up Derek Carr lofting a walk-off touchdown pass to wide-open Zay Jones. The Raiders won 33-27. Whew.

