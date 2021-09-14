CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuit to buy email marketing platform Mailchimp in $12bn deal

By Sam Cox
Silicon Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit said the Mailchimp acquisition will help it provide the services that small and medium businesses need to grow. Financial software provider Intuit has announced that it will be acquiring Mailchimp for approximately $12bn, paid through cash and stock. Mailchimp is a marketing platform for businesses. The company began in...

