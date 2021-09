AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam held it’s annual Italiafest on Bridge Street on Saturday. “You just have to love good food and good company, this festival is for you,” says NYS Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. You should probably come to the festival on an empty stomach, that’s what Amsterdam Native Rocco Natale did. He won the spaghetti eating contest, he also won in 2019. “I usually fast during the day, so I did my normal routine just fasting and then I eat whatever I want for dinner and it’s worked two times in a row,” says Rocco.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO