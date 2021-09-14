CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China expands global dominance in 5G technology

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina continues to lead global growth in the next generation of telecommunications technology with the expansion of the country's 5G network, according to the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing. "China has built more than one million 5G base stations, which is over 70% of the world market....

