Financial Reports

Global Box Office Forecast to Rebound 68%, Reach $20 Billion by Year End

By Patrick Frater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal box office this year overtook 2020’s COVID-stricken total of $12 billion at the end of August. It is now forecast to reach $20.2 billion in 2021, according to analysis firm Gower Street Analytics. The good news is that would represent a 68% rebound compared with last year. The bad...

seattlepi.com

Business group: China's tech self-reliance plans hurt growth

BEIJING (AP) — The ruling Communist Party’s campaign to tighten control over China’s industries and use less foreign technology is slashing economic growth, a foreign business group warned Thursday. The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China appealed to Beijing to reverse course and open state-dominated markets wider. Its report...
ECONOMY
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Screendaily

Global box office predicted to rise 68% in 2021

Global box office takings could reach $20.2bn by the end of 2021, according to projections by UK-based film tech outfit Gower Street Analytics. This would be up 68% on 2020’s total of $12bn (figure taken from MPAA), but 52% down on 2019, when the global box office hit a record $42.3bn, and 51% down on the average of the last three pre-pandemic years (2017-2019).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
New York Post

Global box office recovery still hobbled by pandemic, despite 2021 gains

The box office is limping back to normal as people head back to the movie theaters they abandoned during the height of the pandemic — but still way less than normal. Hit hard by the pandemic, cinemas are showing some signs of recovery from last year, thanks in part to rising COVID-19 vaccinations and blockbusters like “Fast & Furious 9,” starring Vin Diesel, and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
MARKETS
The Press

Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market to Reach $87.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sports and Energy Drinks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Plantbased Protein Market is forecasted to reach US$ 17.3 Bn by the end of 2029

Persistence Market Research has published a report on the plant-based protein market, which includes the global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and projects that the global plant-based protein market is expected to reach ~ US$ 9.6 Bn by the end of 2019 in terms of value, and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 17.3 Bn by the end of 2029.
AGRICULTURE
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS
IndieWire

As Summer Box Office Wraps with $1.75 Billion, It Closes on a High Note

No one expected this summer to be a close comparison to the last pre-pandemic summer and it wasn’t. Total North American box office for the 17-week summer period, including the Labor Day holiday weekend, totaled about $1.75 billion. That’s a little more than 40 percent of the $4.34 billion recorded in 2019, a period that did not include $474 million for the first week of “Avengers: Endgame.” (That opened on the last Friday in April.) However, summer 2021 ended on a high note: While summer as a whole hovered around 40 percent of 2019, the August comparison improved to 50 percent....
MOVIES
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. - Debt mountain - However, one creditor quoted by Chinese financial outlet Caixin Global Monday estimated that there is a "99.99 percent" chance Evergrande will not be able to pay interest due in the third quarter.
ECONOMY
Variety

Universal Music Group Valued at $39 Billion Before Tuesday’s IPO

Universal Music Group’s long-awaited debut on the stock market doesn’t officially launch until Tuesday morning in Europe, but the process just began with Euronext announcing that the technical reference price for UMG’s shares is around $21.70 per share (€18.50), which would place its value at around $39 billion. The price, which was communicated to Euronext by Vivendi, UMG’s current parent company, was first reported by Reuters. UMG’s parent company Vivendi is preparing to spin off 60% of Universal on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on Tuesday. However, that number could change dramatically one the market opens: such reference prices are guides. UMG is poised for a valuation of as...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH

