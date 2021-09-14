CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ViacomCBS Executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight Launch Collective Media Group

By Naman Ramachandran
Cover picture for the articleClaire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, formerly senior executives at ViacomCBS International, have teamed to launch new production company Collective Media Group. Specializing in premium factual content, the privately backed company’s output will include high-end factual series, popular entertainment and podcasting – with a particular focus on storytelling around some of sport’s most iconic moments. Alongside developing and producing its own IP, the company will also work with sports rights holders — including The Legends Tour — to bring their stories to global television screens.

