Arianne Cohen: Focusing on your kid’s grades could backfire

Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

Especially now, grades-obsession can lead to cheating; talk about learning. It’s been a rough year for authentic learning. High school and college cheating levels are skyrocketing — or, at least, more professionals are looking for cheating and finding it. “I’ve seen 100-200% increases,” says psychology professor David Rettinger, who is director of academic integrity programs at the University of Mary Washington. “There are a lot more reports of student academic misconduct.”

