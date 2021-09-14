CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China races to squash new COVID-19 cluster among schoolchildren

MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Chinese cities closed schools and ordered testing for millions on Tuesday in a race to curb a new COVID-19 outbreak which has sparked concerns over infections among unvaccinated schoolchildren. Putian, a city of 3.2 million in coastal Fujian province, ordered testing of all residents on Tuesday after Delta variant...

medicalxpress.com

kfgo.com

New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

CANBERRA (Reuters) – New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city. New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on Sunday, said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

This is how COVID-19 lockdowns affected India's schoolchildren

Nearly 40% of students in underprivileged households in India have not been studying during school closures, according to a new report. Only 1-in-4 children in India have access to a digital device, and nearly half of the children in rural India have no means to study online. As a result,...
EDUCATION
kfgo.com

China’s Fujian reports new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast. The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 50 new locally transmitted cases were reported for...
TRAVEL
MedicalXpress

Survey to determine the main aspects likely to influence the pandemic in Europe

Almost two years since Europe's first confirmed COVID-19 case, the region is still struggling to contain the spread of the disease, with no clear idea of what the future holds. To combat this uncertainty, researchers supported by the EU-funded EpiPose, PERISCOPE and CORESMA projects set out to systematically assess the factors likely to affect the pandemic's course in Europe and predict how it may evolve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Mental health of new undergraduate students before and after COVID-19 in China

The purpose of this study was to examine the changes in severity of anxiety and depression symptoms, stress and sleeping quality after three months of mass quarantine for COVID-19 among undergraduate fresh students compared to their pre-COVID-19 measures. We used participants from the Chinese Undergraduate Cohort (CUC), a national prospective longitudinal study to examine the changes in anxiety and depression symptoms severity, stress and sleep quality after being under mass quarantine for three months. Wilcoxon matched pair signed-rank test was used to compare the lifestyle indicators. Severity of anxiety, depression symptoms, stress and sleep quality were compared with Wilcoxon signed-rank test. We used generalized estimating equation (GEE) to further quantify the change in mental health indicators and sleep quality after the COVID-19 mass quarantine compared to baseline. This study found that there was no deterioration in mental health status among Chinese new undergraduate students in 2020 after COVID-19 mass quarantine compared with the baseline measures in 2019. There was an improvement in sleep quality and anxiety symptoms. After adjusting for age, sex, exercise habit, time spent on mobile gadgets, and time spent outdoors, year 2020 was significantly associated with severity of depression symptoms in males (OR:1.52. 95%CI:1.05–2.20, p-value = 0.027). Year 2020 was significantly associated with the improvement of sleeping quality in total (OR:0.45, 95%CI:0.38–0.52, p < 0.001) and in all the subgroups. This longitudinal study found no deterioration in mental health status among Chinese new undergraduate students after three months of mass quarantine for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Bats with COVID-like viruses found in Laos: study

Scientists have discovered another clue to the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19, with bats living in caves in Laos found to be carrying a similar pathogen that experts suggest could potentially infect humans directly. The virus has killed millions since it emerged in China in late 2019, and...
WORLD
The Independent

Queensland lockdown: New Covid curbs loom after new cluster of infections

Queensland in Australia may be plunged into a snap coronavirus lockdown following the detection of a cluster of new infections.The state, which is home to some 5 million people, logged five new cases over the last 24 hours in a family who tested positive.Authorities say the situation will be monitored closely over the critical next few days in case a new lockdown is warranted.The family lives in Brisbane, the capital of Australia’s third most-populous state. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state like previous orders."If we start seeing any seeding,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
985theriver.com

Protest erupts in Melbourne after virus worries shut down construction sites

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Hundreds demonstrated in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday after authorities shut down construction sites in the city for two weeks saying the frequent movement of workers was spreading the coronavirus into regional areas. The decision to halt building activities comes after an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city turned...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

How Cuban medical training has helped Pacific nations face the pandemic challenge

With the COVID-19 pandemic stretching health systems worldwide, Pacific countries have capitalized on their relative isolation to avoid the worst. Border closures and other measures have slowed and stopped the spread of the virus to the point some nations have recorded no cases at all. Even where the virus has...
WORLD
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

Moscow coronavirus cases rise again: officials

Moscow is seeing a new increase in coronavirus cases, the mayor's office announced on Wednesday, as Russian authorities struggle to convince a vaccine-sceptic population to get innoculated. According to the latest official figures, Russia has recorded more than seven million cases and 200,625 deaths, the highest death toll in Europe.
WORLD
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Dire Warning

COVID cases are above 150,000 a day, more kids are getting "sicker, quicker," new mutants may appear any day and..is there an end in sight? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe and issued a warning, and a call to action. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY

