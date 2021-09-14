CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOGlXS00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 37,888 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,388 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Clarksville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Montgomery County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,946 infections in Montgomery County, or 14,230 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Montgomery County than they are across all of the Clarksville area, however. There have been a total of 125 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Montgomery County, compared to 133 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Montgomery County, TN 14,230 27,946 125 246
2 Christian County, KY 11,579 8,367 156 113
3 Trigg County, KY 10,980 1,575 112 16

Comments / 0

 

