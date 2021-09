Software firm MicroStrategy has announced the acquisition of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars worth of bitcoin.Chief executive Michael Saylor revealed that his company now holds more than $5 billion of bitcoin, making it by far the biggest corporate investor in cryptocurrency.Tesla is the second largest holder, having bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin earlier this year.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogMr Saylor has previously outlined his twin corporate strategy of developing MicroStrategy’s software business while simultaneously “acquiring and holding bitcoin” with excess cash.As one of the most popular and outspoken advocates of...

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO