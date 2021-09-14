Trick-or-treating returns to Cleveland Zoo

The Cleveland Zoo announced that trick-or-treating will return for the second year in a row.

The event will take place Fridays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. between Oct. 8 and Oct. 31.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of celebrating Halloween at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “Thanks to the support of our sponsors and positive community feedback, we are able to bring back this popular daytime event for a second year in a row.”

The Trick-or-Treat fest includes meet-and-greets with costumed characters, 15 trick-or-treat stations, and a Monster Mash dance party.

“Halloween at the Zoo has become a tradition at Citizens,” said Jim Malz, President, Citizens. “We’re proud to partner again with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to offer the community a safe, fun and engaging event where families can make lifelong memories."

A limited amount of tickets will be sold and each ticket is timed.

Tickets for the event, which include zoo admission, are $19.95 for nonmembers and $9.95 for members.

Children under two are free.

To purchase tickets, click here .

