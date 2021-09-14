This is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 756,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,383 infections in Pike County, or 18,709 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 288 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Pike County, GA
|18,709
|3,383
|288
|52
|2
|Bartow County, GA
|17,717
|18,358
|262
|271
|3
|Butts County, GA
|17,554
|4,169
|387
|92
|4
|Dawson County, GA
|17,330
|4,135
|218
|52
|5
|Barrow County, GA
|16,865
|12,967
|207
|159
|6
|Lamar County, GA
|16,556
|3,065
|378
|70
|7
|Cherokee County, GA
|16,344
|39,537
|154
|372
|8
|Henry County, GA
|15,496
|34,294
|169
|373
|9
|Pickens County, GA
|15,211
|4,690
|285
|88
|10
|Morgan County, GA
|15,147
|2,762
|175
|32
|11
|Walton County, GA
|14,960
|13,484
|307
|277
|12
|Paulding County, GA
|14,470
|22,550
|167
|261
|13
|Douglas County, GA
|14,116
|20,022
|179
|254
|14
|Spalding County, GA
|14,031
|9,081
|351
|227
|15
|Jasper County, GA
|14,031
|1,934
|312
|43
|16
|Newton County, GA
|13,729
|14,621
|261
|278
|17
|Forsyth County, GA
|13,379
|29,417
|100
|220
|18
|Coweta County, GA
|13,364
|18,778
|185
|260
|19
|Cobb County, GA
|13,275
|98,909
|162
|1,207
|20
|Gwinnett County, GA
|13,193
|119,038
|141
|1,275
|21
|Carroll County, GA
|12,919
|14,989
|222
|258
|22
|Meriwether County, GA
|12,708
|2,683
|440
|93
|23
|Clayton County, GA
|12,475
|34,763
|209
|582
|24
|Fulton County, GA
|11,780
|120,382
|151
|1,541
|25
|Haralson County, GA
|11,707
|3,390
|325
|94
|26
|Heard County, GA
|11,595
|1,354
|206
|24
|27
|Rockdale County, GA
|11,378
|10,128
|220
|196
|28
|DeKalb County, GA
|11,025
|81,937
|152
|1,131
|29
|Fayette County, GA
|10,703
|11,920
|170
|189
Comments / 0