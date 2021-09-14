CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOGP4M00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 756,740 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,094 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Atlanta metro area comprises 29 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pike County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,383 infections in Pike County, or 18,709 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pike County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Atlanta area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 288 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pike County, compared to 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pike County, GA 18,709 3,383 288 52
2 Bartow County, GA 17,717 18,358 262 271
3 Butts County, GA 17,554 4,169 387 92
4 Dawson County, GA 17,330 4,135 218 52
5 Barrow County, GA 16,865 12,967 207 159
6 Lamar County, GA 16,556 3,065 378 70
7 Cherokee County, GA 16,344 39,537 154 372
8 Henry County, GA 15,496 34,294 169 373
9 Pickens County, GA 15,211 4,690 285 88
10 Morgan County, GA 15,147 2,762 175 32
11 Walton County, GA 14,960 13,484 307 277
12 Paulding County, GA 14,470 22,550 167 261
13 Douglas County, GA 14,116 20,022 179 254
14 Spalding County, GA 14,031 9,081 351 227
15 Jasper County, GA 14,031 1,934 312 43
16 Newton County, GA 13,729 14,621 261 278
17 Forsyth County, GA 13,379 29,417 100 220
18 Coweta County, GA 13,364 18,778 185 260
19 Cobb County, GA 13,275 98,909 162 1,207
20 Gwinnett County, GA 13,193 119,038 141 1,275
21 Carroll County, GA 12,919 14,989 222 258
22 Meriwether County, GA 12,708 2,683 440 93
23 Clayton County, GA 12,475 34,763 209 582
24 Fulton County, GA 11,780 120,382 151 1,541
25 Haralson County, GA 11,707 3,390 325 94
26 Heard County, GA 11,595 1,354 206 24
27 Rockdale County, GA 11,378 10,128 220 196
28 DeKalb County, GA 11,025 81,937 152 1,131
29 Fayette County, GA 10,703 11,920 170 189

