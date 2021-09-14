CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino Hills, CA

Parks and Recreation Commission

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
chinohills.org
 8 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m., except for the summer months when it is moved to Thursday, the day after the regularly scheduled meeting, due to the Concerts In The Park series. All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.

www.chinohills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino Hills, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Chino Hills, CA
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Series#City Center#The Council Chambers
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy