This is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOFYyg00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 151,252 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 6,255 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Clark County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 33,783 infections in Clark County, or 7,259 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Clark County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Portland area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 75 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Clark County, compared to 68 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Clark County, WA 7,259 33,783 75 350
2 Yamhill County, OR 6,571 6,822 88 91
3 Clackamas County, OR 6,157 24,984 64 260
4 Multnomah County, OR 6,137 49,010 79 633
5 Columbia County, OR 5,882 2,991 73 37
6 Washington County, OR 5,693 33,122 46 269
7 Skamania County, WA 4,647 540 26 3

