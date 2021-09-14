Former ViacomCBS Executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight Launch Collective Media Group

New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye has signed on as a strategic investor to Brat TV, a digital studio that specializes in producing scripted series for Gen Z audiences. Shaye, who will also join Brat’s board of directors, is best known as the creative force behind some of the most memorable cinematic franchises, including “Lord of the Rings” and “Nightmare on Elm Street.” He exited New Line in 2008 and launched his own shingle, Unique Features. What attracted him in part to the opportunity is a commonality between the independent path he blazed in Hollywood with New Line and the strategic path...

