This is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 23,489 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,792 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Terre Haute is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Vigo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,933 infections in Vigo County, or 13,866 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Vigo County than they are across all of the Terre Haute area, however. There have been a total of 248 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Vigo County, in line with 245 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

