Nissan GT-R To Die In Australia Due To Stricter Crash Test Regulation

The Nissan GT-R has been around for quite some time now, progressively increasing the power and technology that it offers. But as the world shifts towards cleaner mobility, there have been rumors that the next GT-R could come with hybrid power. These sorts of rumors have been doing the rounds for a while, but any news about the GT-R is always very interesting, especially since the latest 2022 Nismo version sold out incredibly quickly. Now it seems that we may get a clue as to what the next GT-R will be like, thanks to Nissan teasing a Japanese-market-only GT-R that will be unveiled tomorrow.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO