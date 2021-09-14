This is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 86,114 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,364 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Greensboro-High Point has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Randolph County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,227 infections in Randolph County, or 12,750 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randolph County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greensboro area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 185 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Randolph County, compared to 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

