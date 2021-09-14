CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

This is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOF1BC00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 113,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charleston-North Charleston is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dorchester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,780 infections in Dorchester County, or 18,511 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dorchester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charleston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 172 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dorchester County, compared to 144 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dorchester County, SC 18,511 28,780 172 268
2 Charleston County, SC 14,776 58,324 148 585
3 Berkeley County, SC 12,787 26,733 113 237

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: How Cases in the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
North Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
North Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metropolitan Areas#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Medford, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 1,026,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 21, bringing the total count to more than 41.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 669,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
MEDFORD, OR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

53K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy