This is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 113,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,993 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charleston-North Charleston is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dorchester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 28,780 infections in Dorchester County, or 18,511 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dorchester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charleston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 172 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dorchester County, compared to 144 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

