This is the County in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 47,198 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,332 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Davenport-Moline-Rock Island , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Scott County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,409 infections in Scott County, or 13,007 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Scott County than they are across all of the Davenport area, however. There have been a total of 149 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Scott County, compared to 183 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).