This is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 51,834 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,844 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,167 infections in Tazewell County, or 14,320 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.
These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Tazewell County, IL
|14,320
|19,167
|241
|322
|2
|Woodford County, IL
|13,909
|5,399
|229
|89
|3
|Peoria County, IL
|13,679
|25,232
|193
|356
|4
|Stark County, IL
|13,509
|743
|473
|26
|5
|Marshall County, IL
|10,963
|1,293
|178
|21
Comments / 1