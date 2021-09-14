CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOEvBu00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 51,834 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,844 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Peoria is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Tazewell County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,167 infections in Tazewell County, or 14,320 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tazewell County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Peoria area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 241 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Tazewell County, compared to 217 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tazewell County, IL 14,320 19,167 241 322
2 Woodford County, IL 13,909 5,399 229 89
3 Peoria County, IL 13,679 25,232 193 356
4 Stark County, IL 13,509 743 473 26
5 Marshall County, IL 10,963 1,293 178 21

