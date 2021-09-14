CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0bvOErf000 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 40,330,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 155,046 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,542 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 12,327 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pickens County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 23,936 infections in Pickens County, or 19,500 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pickens County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Greenville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 275 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, compared to 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 10, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickens County, SC 19,500 23,936 275 338
2 Greenville County, SC 18,319 91,301 226 1,125
3 Anderson County, SC 15,592 30,559 291 571
4 Laurens County, SC 13,866 9,250 267 178

wcti12.com

Fire chief arrested, resignation in effect

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Eric Griffin resigned. Officials made the announcement on Sunday, September 19th. Brock Letchworth's with the City of Greenville confirmed to NewsChannel12 that Griffin was arrested in Nash County for offenses related to driving under the influence. Griffin has been with the City Greenville...
GREENVILLE, NC
Where People From Louisiana Are Moving to the Most

Louisiana may be rich in natural resources like oil and gas, seafood and soybeans, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state’s population grew by only 2.7% over the past decade — to 4.66 million in 2020 — compared to the national average of 7.4%. (Here’s how every state’s population has changed since 2010.) […]
LOUISIANA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
This Is the Largest Industry in West Virginia

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
ECONOMY
